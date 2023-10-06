Four killed including 2 children in potential murder-suicide in New Jersey

A representational image of a Police line. — AFP/File

Authorities have said that at least four people including two children were found dead inside a home in New Jersey in an apparent incident of homicide as the officers were running a check on the family at the request of a relative.

According to the Plainsboro Police Department, the murder incident is under investigation which is regarded as a homicide.

The department while revealing the identities said that the four people killed were Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, a 10-year-old son and a 6-year-old in their Plainsboro home Wednesday. The family’s autopsies are taking place Thursday, the police said.

Local media footage showed the house taped with yellow around the lawn.

At the time, police said they were looking into the tragedy as a possible murder-suicide, local media reports indicated.

Relatives told CBS that they were shocked by the family’s deaths, and noted that Singh and Parihar appeared to be a happy couple.

Singh, in particular, was reportedly active in the community and even served on the PTA of his children’s school, they lamented.

At the time of his death, Singh worked as a Lead APIX Engineer for Ness Digital Engineering, his LinkedIn profile showed.

Both Singh and Parihar had careers in IT, including the Human Resources sector, relatives told CBS.

The couple’s children were remembered in a note from the school district to parents, News 12 New Jersey reported.

"The district was informed by local law enforcement of a horrific tragedy involving one of our Plainsboro families with a Wicoff student and a Millstone River School student," Superintendent David Aderhold wrote, referring to two of the area elementary schools.

"As the law enforcement investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time. The District joins our community in grief and sorrow over this tragic event."