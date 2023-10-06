Donald Trump calls John Kelly a 'lowlife with small brain and big mouth'. Mediaite

Former President Donald Trump and his ex-Chief of Staff, John Kelly, have engaged in a bitter feud over controversial remarks attributed to Trump about the US military.

The dispute began when Kelly confirmed reports that Trump had made derogatory comments about American service members.



During a 2018 visit to France, Trump allegedly referred to dead US service members as "suckers."

Additionally, he was reported to have said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," when discussing a cemetery for fallen soldiers.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Trump had referred to marines who died at the Battle of Belleau Wood in World War I as "suckers."

John Kelly, who served as Trump's Chief of Staff, confirmed these remarks during a recent interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.

The confirmation prompted a swift and furious response from the former President.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump launched a scathing attack on Kelly, branding him as "by far the dumbest of my military people" and accusing him of being incapable of performing his duties.

Trump also asserted that he had fired Kelly "like a 'dog'" and criticised his loyalty and respect for people.

Trump vehemently denied making the derogatory comments and argued that Kelly's confirmation could not be trusted due to his past defense of the former President.

Trump concluded his remarks by suggesting that Kelly was among those who would never be part of a potential Trump administration in the future.