Emma Stone on Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bleat movie: ‘thrilled to never talk again’

Emma Stone has recently shared her thoughts on director Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bleat silent movie at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) on Wednesday.

During a Q&A moderated by the festival’s artistic director, Stone described the 30-minute silent movie as “dream come true”.

“If I never had to talk again, I’d be thrilled,” said the 34-year-old via Variety.

Stone continued, “And so would a lot of other people.”

The La La Land actress pointed out, “I’m being serious. It’s my favourite thing to not have to speak.”

“I wish often [that] we could cut many lines of dialogue because I think people can say a lot more without speaking,” stated Stone.

According to official synopsis, the short movie, Bleat, follows a story of a mourning woman (played by Stone) opposite Damien Bonnard.

Variety reported that Bleat secured an interim agreement with the writers’ union amid strike, allowing Stone to talk with the director about the short film during the festival's screening and Q&A.

The Easy A actress mentioned that she was feeling “pretty nervous” during the conversation, and even explained how long it’s been since she’s been in the spotlight.

“I haven’t done this in a while. I’m sorry!” she added.