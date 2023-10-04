King Charles 75th birthday's special celebration plan revealed

King Charles III, who will turn 75 on November 14, may surprise Britons with his delightful move to celebrate his big day.

The Britain's King will mark his second birthday as monarch next month, and he has geared up to celebrate the occasion with his people.



In honour of the King's auspicious day, the Prince's Foundation is reportedly inviting Brits born in the same year as Charles to a special tea dance, however, they must live near two of his beloved homes, Highgrove in Gloucestershire or Dumfries House in Scotland.



People are encouraged to nominate those who have made a difference in their local community, and as long as they were also born in 1948 they will be considered for an invite, along with a plus-one. Applications opened on Monday (October 2) and will remain open until Friday (October 13) with the dances set to take place on November 13.

As the NHS is also turning 75 this year those who are part of the healthcare organisation are also eligible to apply. Royal fans will get a chance to meet and socialise at the tea dance. However, it is not known if the monarch himself will visit either of the properties for a birthday surprise.

The event at Dumfries House will welcome fans from Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, and Glasgow and Clyde Valley, meanwhile the Highgrove celebration is for guests who reside in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset.

A large number of guests are expected for the birthday parties, but staff at Dumfries House will be used to the process as the property already hosts monthly tea dances.

"We wanted to do something special to mark the occasion of His Majesty The King’s 75th birthday. As part of our charity’s role is to serve its communities, we thought it would be fitting to invite a select number of people who are also turning 75 this year to our beautiful sites for a celebratory afternoon," a spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation told The Telegraph.

Queen Camilla celebrated her own 75th birthday in July 2022, when she was invited to a birthday lunch hosted by The Oldie, a monthly magazine for older people.

In her speech she channelled the energy of the late Prince Philip, quoting him: "The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear: 'Look up and look out, say less, do more – and get on with the job', and that is just what I intend to do."

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles III's birthday will also see the bells chime at Westminster Abbey, an honour that is only reserved for the four most senior members of the Firm.