Kanye West wife Bianca Censori snubbed by loved one

Bianca Censori’s sister =sparked controversy after it was revealed she follows Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

Angelina, younger sister of Kanye West’s new wife, is apparently inspired by the Jenner sisters as she appeared to channel their modeling skills on her private account.

The move is particularly controversial, seeing as Bianca is married to Kendall and Kylie’s half-sister Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

Social media expert Tom Bourlet spoke to the Mirror about Angelina’s “inevitable” interest in the Kardashians, affirming “they are some of the most followed accounts in the world.”

Noting that the move could “most certainly cause a friction within the family,” Bourlet confessed Angelina might not have thought her action through, owing to her lesser exposure to the media and its tactics.

Regardless, Bourlet confessed it is “certainly recommendable that she unfollows them considering the scenario taking place around her.”

Censori tied the knot with the Yeezy rapper in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year.

The couple has since been spotted out and about on several outings, prompting a scandal at every visit to a destination.