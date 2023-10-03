Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recalls working relationship with late Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe has recently recalled his working experience with late Michael Gambon on Harry Potter set.



It is reported that Gambon, who played Dumbledore in six of the eight HP movies, passed away on September 28 at 82 following the bout of pneumonia.

Speaking at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast on Monday, Radcliffe was questioned about his working relationship with late legendary actor.

“The wonderful thing about Michael is that he wasn’t an actor you talked about acting with,” said the 34-year-old.

Radcliffe continued, “His true passion was restoring 19th-century Italian duelling pistols.”

While discussing about Gambon’s acting method, Radcliffe spilled, “He knows he’s at his best when he’s at his most playful. His ability to switch on was second to none.”

Meanwhile, HP author JK Rowling and leading actress Emma Watson also expressed their sentiments after the news of Gambon’s demise.

Radcliffe also issued a statement on social media where he praised Gambon’s exceptional acting and immense talent.

Other than that, Radcliffe spoke up about craft of acting with uncle Vernon Dursley Richard Griffiths Off-in Broadway’s Merrily We Roll Along.

Radcliffe added, “I learned a lot from watching the way Richard approaches theatre as a process of constant and relentless refinement. You’re never done. Your last show should be your best.”