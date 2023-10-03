Hailee Steinfeld 'moves in' with beau Josh Allen at his Buffalo home

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen began dating earlier this year

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are taking their relationship to the next level.

The Hawkeye actress is said to have moved in with the NFL player at his house Buffalo in New York.

The tip was sent by an exclusive source to celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, on Instagram, who revealed that Allen “also recently bought a house in Los Angeles.”

Steinfeld was only recently spotted with Allen’s mother, Lavonne, on a shopping spree at Leveled Up Buffalo.

For the outing, the multi-hyphenate star gave a nod to her beau’s college affiliation by donning a Wyoming sweatshirt.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback received a degree of Bachelor’s in social science from the university in 2017.

Though the couple has remained fairly private about their lives, paparazzi have managed to sneak in a photo of two from their intimate outings together.

The couple were first linked together in May this year after being spotted on a date night in New York City.

In August, Allen addressed the scrutiny surrounding their relationship, calling out photographers for being invasive during their getaway to Mexico.

Allen said it was a “gross feeling” and created a feeling of “insecurity” for the new couple.