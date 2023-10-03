US Senator alongside family killed in Utah plane crash

North Dakota state senator Doug Larsen can be seen in this picture released on January 25, 2022. — Facebook/Doug Larsen - ND District 34 Senator

Authorities in Utah said that North Dakota state senator Doug Larsen was killed with his family of three, including his two young children in a plane crash that hit the ground 15 miles north of tourist hotspot Moab, as they were headed home after paying a visit to relatives.

The death of Doug Larsen was confirmed by US media reports that cited an email from Republican David Hogue.

The plane took off from Canyonlands Airfield north of Moab, according to a Grand County Sheriff’s Department statement posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office said all four people on board the plane were killed.

"Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah," Hogue wrote in his email, as quoted by the Guardian.



"They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah. I’m not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy. Hold your family close today."

In a post on X, formerly called Twitter, the National Transportation Safety Board said that it has commenced an investigation into the crash that killed a Republican Senator with his family.

Doug Larsen was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. His district comprises Mandan, the city neighbouring Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. Larsen chaired a senate panel that handled industry and business legislation.

He was also a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard. He and his wife, Amy, were business owners.

Moab is a tourism-centered community of about 5,300 people near Arches and Canyonlands national parks.

In mid-September, the husband of Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, Eugene "Buzzy" Peltola Jr lost his life after his plane crashed in a mountainous region in Alaska.

Condolences continued to pour in after the news broke about the death of her husband in a plane crash as Mary Peltola will be going to Alaska.

According to National Transportation Safety Board chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, the plane crashed in a remote and mountainous region of Alaska 64 miles north of St. Mary's.

It was said that only the pilot was on the plane and had flown a hunter and equipment into the area. On Tuesday night, an emergency locator beacon transmission was received by officials at 8:48pm.