Oxford shaken by massive explosion as fireball lights up night sky. Sky News

A suspected explosion rocked the city of Oxford, leaving residents stunned as a towering fireball illuminated the night sky.

Fears arose that a lightning strike during a thunderstorm might have triggered the dramatic event.



The incident unfolded as a massive column of fire blazed into the night sky, visible from miles away, prompting residents to capture and share videos of the eerie spectacle. Kit Yates, a local resident, posted a clip on social media, speculating about the cause.

He said, "Saw this strange pulsing sky out of our windows looking northwest of Oxford. I'm guessing it's a fire caused by the lightning storm that passed over."

Mahmet Ciftci from Kidlington reported, "Just saw something here in Kidlington that looked like an explosion in the distance. We heard a rumble like thunder and saw flames in the distance. The horizon went orange for a while."

Numerous witnesses shared their experiences on social media, describing the event as a "loud explosion" and expressing their astonishment at the "strange pulsating sky."

Meteorological factors further fueled speculation about the cause, as the Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain over Oxfordshire.

Stuart Reid suggested, "Lightning strike near Oxford (A34). Struck something that burst into flames."

Residents in nearby areas also felt the impact of the thunderstorm. Ana Cavey, who resides in Somerton, approximately 15 miles north of Oxford, recounted the terrifying experience: "We've had the most unbelievable thunder and lightning storm ever... it came out of nowhere and the noise was incredible."

The power outage resulting from the storm left many in the dark, with Joshua Bull noting, "Definitely some kind of explosion - sounds like it's out near Yarnton? Must have been huge, I'm in Marston and thought it was a car crashing outside my flat."

As investigations into the incident continue, Oxford residents remain shaken by the extraordinary explosion and fireball that briefly turned their night sky into a blazing spectacle.