Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'Shake It Off' over Travis Kelce joining Taylor Swifts album

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tease Travis Kelce's 'Swift' moves as Taylor Swift cheers for him.

In the latest commentary on the swirling rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and her 'Chiefs of the Heart' Travis Kelce, TV hosts Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have joined the conversation, suggesting that this budding romance could become fodder for the singer's next album.

The TV couple couldn't resist making light of the situation, advising the NFL tight end to "look forward" to the possibility of becoming the inspiration for Swift's future music.

The ongoing pop culture 'phenomenon' came under discussion during Monday's episode of Live!, where Mark remarked, "Man, it was quite a big thing. Taylor Swift went to the game.

She brought Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Hugh Jackman was there."

During their discussion on the prevailing Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce buzz, Kelly Ripa, admitted that she hadn't been particularly active on social media lately.

However, she couldn't help but notice that her social media feed had been inundated with mentions of Taylor Swift, even though she doesn't typically follow football.

She remarked, "Every post is a different vantage point of Taylor Swift at a football game. Is she dating this man?"

Mark Consuelos then mused about Taylor Swift's history of writing songs about her relationships.

He inquired, "Does she write about her boyfriends? She does. Historically? In an endearing way?" The audience responded affirmatively with "truthful."

Mark continued, "Truthful! Some would say artistic license. So, Travis, you have that to look forward to." Kelly chimed in, "I look forward to the album."



