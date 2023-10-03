Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe steps out in style at PFW show

Ava Phillippe, the lookalike daughter of Reese Witherspoon, made a stunning appearance at the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show on Monday, showcasing her collection of tattoos among the A-list crowd.

The 24-year-old daughter of Reese looked effortlessly elegant in a flowing white jumpsuit while attending the presentation of the British designer's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Her chic ensemble featured a one-shoulder neckline with stylish scarf detailing gracefully wrapped around her neck, extending down to just below her feet. The outfit, adorned with intricate gold detailing, also boasted a belted accent that accentuated her lovely figure.

Ava, who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, proudly displayed her array of arm tattoos, which included delicate feather and floral designs, as she graced the red carpet alongside prominent figures from the fashion world.

She paired her look with simple brown heels and toted a black clutch bag in hand.

It comes after Reese wished her 'glorious' lookalike daughter Ava a happy 24th birthday on Instagram last month.

Her post included a recent picture of the movie star and her daughter together, demonstrating their uncanny resemblance.