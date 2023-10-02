Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's political entry 'not a terrible idea'

File Footage





Meghan Markle was advised that a political career would be the next best move, one which she would benefit greatly with Prince Harry along her side.

Celebrity PR expert Jane Owen told Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would work well side-by-side given Prince Harry's past experience in public service.

"It’s actually not a terrible idea for her to turn to politics."

She added: "We live in a world where the size of your platform can often be the difference between winning or loosing in politics, she has an enormous platform of supporters that could potentially vote for her."

"As the wife of a Prince and a formerly working member of the royal family she can claim a certain amount of knowledge of public service, even though brief. Harry has a lot of knowledge he could pass on to her about how to speak and behave as a public servant."

She elaborated that the former actress' African American lineage would give her an advantage of representing minority groups.

"Meghan is also African American and a Woman, so she can speak in part from a position of two minorities. Since Ronald Regan we have seen celebrities transition from celebrity to politics successfully, just ask Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"She will have to get a great political campaign manager and do some serious work both to her reputation and public persona to be taken seriously. However given the right message and direction I can imagine she might be quite successful. I believe it could be more healthy for her marriage than acting because it’s a world Harry knows better and could be a useful guide to her."

