Kyle Richards lands at LAX with friend and daughter amid divorce from Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards' arrival at LAX with friend Carnie Wilson and daughter Sophia.

Kyle Richards known for her role on reality TV, was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

Accompanying her were her daughter, Sophia Umansky, and her friend, Carnie Wilson, the singer from Wilson Phillips.

Kyle dressed in all-black attire, appeared petite and chic.

She sported a beanie hat, form-fitting jogger sweatpants, and eye-catching bright orange and yellow sneakers.

This sighting follows the recent confirmation by Mauricio Umansky and Kyle's estranged husband, that the couple is indeed separated.

However, he added that divorce was not currently on the table for discussion, suggesting an ongoing chapter of transition for the couple.

Kyle Richards, accompanied by her friend Carnie Wilson and daughter Sophia Umansky, exhibited a fashionable and relaxed airport style during their recent arrival at Los Angeles International Airport.

Sophia opted for comfort in loose, white cargo pants paired with a gray zip-up hoodie. She completed her look with black designer sunglasses and brown Birkenstock clogs.





