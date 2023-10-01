Adele claims she is 'jealous' of her pals' love lives amid Rich Paul romance

Adele is rumored to be married to beau Rich Paul

Adele regrets not basking in the perks of online dating.

During a recent show at Caesar Palace in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old singer admitted she’s a “bit jealous” of her friends who found their better halves via dating apps.

“I get a bit jealous. I never really got to do online dating as it became a thing after I was famous,” the Hello singer shared with the crowd.

However, Adele gushed she is just as “obsessed” with her beau Rich Paul despite meeting him the “old-school way.”

“I am with the love of my life, I'm obsessed with him,” she enthused. “We met the old-school way. But sometimes I do wish I'd had that courtship online.”

Adele met the NBA agent for the first time at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles in 2021.

The Rolling In The Deep singer recently sparked marriage speculations with Paul after referring to him as her “husband” during one of her shows.

“You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight,” said Adele when a fan asked the singer to marry her.

The Grammy winner also suggested similar connotation during another instance. “I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football,” she expressed during a casual conversation with the audience.