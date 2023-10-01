Harry Styles 'adorable' gesture for beau Taylor Russell gone wrong

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell sparked dating rumors in July

Harry Styles was levied a fine after parking on double yellow lines while playing chauffeur for his girlfriend Taylor Russell earlier this week.

The As It Was singer turned up at London's St. Pancras International station to pick up the Canadian actress as she arrived back from Paris Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 29.

However, the Grammy winner was forced to shell out some cash for violating parking protocols ahead of the pair’s anticipated reunion.

“Harry quickly parked up on the double yellows,” an onlooker spilled to The Sun.

“You could tell he didn’t want to be late for Taylor after her long train journey so he quickly dashed into the station.”

Styles and Russell went public with their romance after they were spotted getting cozy during the press night of the actress’ play The Effect at the National Theatre in August.

The One Direction alum was previously linked to director-actress Olivia Wilde, whom he dated for nearly two years.

The couple called it quits in November last year.

Meanwhile, Russell’s list of exes boasts the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Lucas Hedges among others.