Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny show off love in lovely Gucci campaign

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny can’t seem to hide their romance even when shooting campaigns.



Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show off their love for each other in the latest Gucci campaign.

The Kardashians" star and the Titi Me Preguntó rapper posed together as they carried the Gucci Valigeria travel collection through an airport in photographs released to the fashion brand's Instagram Saturday.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Martnez Ocasio, embraced a smiling Jenner as she sat on a Gucci luggage carrier in one of the photos.

Another photo shows the couple strutting their thing as they exited an escalator with the monogrammed baggage items.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper was dressed in a white and green Gucci pullover and wide-leg blue pants. He accessorized his trendy airport outfit with a black beanie and black eyeglasses.

Jenner, 27, wore matching black sunglasses but chose to flaunt her long legs in a Gucci little skirt and trench coat with a white top underneath.

A video on Gucci's Instagram showed the two matching in all-black apparel as they walked through the airport carrying the Italian fashion designer's latest travel line.

Jenner and Bad Bunny originally fueled relationship speculations in February when they were seen leaving the same Beverly Hills eatery.



