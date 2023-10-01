Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck argued in car after intimate Jennifer Garner moment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly discussed some things aggressively while in their car in Los Angeles.



In pictures obtained by Page Six, Affleck could be seen gesturing very animatedly behind the wheel of his car as a stoic Lopez listened.

At one point, the Justice League actor addressed the Jenny From the Block singer, and she glared ahead angrily.

A further picture captured Lopez, 54, glaring at Affleck as the actor continued.

Despite how the interaction seems in the pictures, a source close to the pair revealed to Page Six on Saturday that "nothing heated about their discussion."

It's unknown what the two may have been talking about, but Affleck has recently made news for having an intimate moment in his car with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and one of his daughters.

The Alias alum, 51, was spotted earlier this month leaning in for a hug with the Good Will Hunting actor, also 51, while standing in the backseat of his car, Page Six previously reported.

Seraphina, their daughter, was seated next to her father in the passenger seat. Son Samuel and daughter Violet were additional children of the ex-couple.

Since their divorce in 2015, the ex-couple has continued to co-parent their children amicably.