Brittany Snow reflects on ‘healing journey’ post-divorce with Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has recently opened up about her healing journey after her divorce with Tyler Stanaland.



Speaking to The Retality, the Pitch Perfect star said, “This year has been the most I’ve learned about myself, probably, in my whole life.”

“I am shocked at how much resilience the human emotional body can take,” continued the 37-year-old.

Snow stated, “I’m proud of myself. I’ve been on a healing journey.”

Elaborating on why she never spoke about her relationship, Snow disclosed, “It’s obviously very public but, you know, I am not a person that has ever, ever wanted my private life or some that I loved to be … public.”

The actress pointed out, “I’ve always been really private about the intricacies of people that I care about in that way, and, so, that’s something that I like to maintain.”

One day, in my 60s, my memoir is going to be chef’s kiss because I’ve got all the secrets. But until then,” she remarked.

Snow shared she’s been spending her time with her loved ones following her divorce.

“This has been such an amazing home where I’ve really cultivated my own [life] being with myself, solitude, cooking by myself, being with [my dog] Charlie, spending time with my friends, writing, and reading. It’s been a nice atmosphere to rediscover who I am,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Snow added that she’s been busy with September Letters, which she launched in 2020 with pal Jaspre Guest.

“I wanted to create a community of people sharing their experiences because that’s what worked for me in my mental health recovery. I wasn’t thinking big. I wasn’t thinking it was going to take on a life of its own. But Jaspre knows how to create something impactful,” she concluded.