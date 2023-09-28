Harry Potter cast pay homage to legendary actor Michael Gambon

Harry Potter cast recently pay homage to late Sir Michael Gambon after his family shared heartbreaking news of his demise on Thursday.



Gambon, who was 82 at the time of his death, became a household name after the success of his character Dumbledore in HP series.

Following the news, Gambon’s HP co-stars took to social media to share their tributes over the loss of legendary actor.

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the movie, was among the firsts to pen a heartfelt message for Gambon on X/Twitter.

He tweeted, “Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend. Just a little memory of Michael.”

“Whilst shooting HP6 I worked on the AD department for the whole shoot (apart from the days I was acting). And for that reason I spent many hours with Michael during the shoot. He was always very funny and very welcoming to share any knowledge he had,” wrote Phelps.

The actor recalled, “One day we were shooting Dumbledore's final clock tower scene, obviously quite an intense scene. In between set ups Michael asked what I was up to that weekend. As it happened my brother and I were reading Peter and the Wolf with the Manchester Halle orchestra. ‘Do you have the script with you?’ He asked, I did, ‘ve done that, let's got through it and if you like I can give some notes’. So we spent what should have been his downtime going over my weekend gig.”

In the end, he added, “It is a memory I've always had as one of the highlights of my HP days.”

Moreover, Fiona Shaw, who played Petunia Dursley in the movie, remembers Gambon as “brilliant, magnificent trickster”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Shaw stated, “I will remember him because he was also a gun maker, he could he could make guns, he always said he could fool the V&A into believing that they were 18th century guns.”

“So I will think of him as a trickster, just brilliant, magnificent trickster, but with text, there was nothing like him, he could do anything,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Afshan, who played Padma Patil in HP, took to Instagram and wrote, “What an absolute honour to say I shared the same room and screen as you for many years.”

Chris Rankin, who essayed Percy Weasley, added, “Sad to hear we’ve lost the great Michael Gambon.”



