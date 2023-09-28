Kendall Jenner mends fences with Corey Gamble three years after brawl

file footage

Kendall Jenner finally feels ready enough to bury the hatchet with her mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.



The supermodel turned up at Cabo to join her sisters sans Kourtney Kardashian, Kris, and Corey for a family getaway in the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

The family was rightly surprised when they saw Kendall having a conversation with Corey at one point.

"I think hell froze over," affirmed the momager to Kim during the Thursday episode, "because Corey and Kendall are chatting."

"They haven't talked since Palm Springs," noted the SKIMS mogul.

For the unversed, Kendall and Corey have shared a lukewarm relationship since their brief spat in 2020.

During the Kardashian-Jenner clan's trip to Palm Springs, Kendall accused Corey of interjecting between her fight with her younger sister Kylie Jenner in a car.

The talent manager also branded the model "rude" and an "a******" during a follow-up conversation after the argument.

"Corey and I, we were close for a while and then Kylie and I had a big sister fight and he tried to intervene and that caused a little problem between us," explained Kendall in a confessional.

Though the twosome eventually apologized to each other, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted they never really got over it.

Hence, their latest Mexico trip proved to be just the thing for them to sit down and iron out their differences.

"I think sometimes that's what makes these family trips really important," said Kendall, "It gives Corey and I the opportunity to slow down and actually spend some together."