Prince William dedicates sweet message for kids in new book

Prince William is grateful to all the “dreamers and thinkers” in the world.



The 41-year-old Prince of Wales wrote a letter for a new children's book outlining his hopes for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award that strives to find solutions to save the earth.

Prince William highlights his expectations for the Earthshot Prize and provides an explanation of what inspired him to establish it in A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers: Solutions to Repair Our Planet.

"In the 1960s, the world looked to the skies as the great unknown, and the American president John F. Kennedy set a Moonshot challenge...encouraging scientists, innovators and businesses to come together to put a person on the moon," William penned in the book's foreword.

"Right now, we need to shoot for the EARTH. Our planet is the only home we have, and we must think big and dream bigger if we are to protect it."

In 2020, Prince William established the Earthshot Prize, beginning a ten-year quest to find answers for restoring the world.

Prince William further expressed being "extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to meet dreamers and thinkers from all around the world,” in the foreword.

Adding, “These inspirational people are devoting their lives to a cause bigger than themselves, coming up with new ways to solve old problems."

Explaining the central idea of his new kids book, Prince William said, “Our goal with A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers is simple: to encourage you to think about how you can become one of these amazing people contributing to the vital mission to repair our planet.”