Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2023?

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 premiered on ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 kicked off on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with a star-studded ensemble of cast.

The game show braved several hurdles before its return on its allotted date, including the WGA strike which culminated in a successful negotiation only two days prior.

Matt Walsh and his partner Koko Iwasaki were sent home, with their cha-cha only scoring 12 out of 30.

Meanwhile, Jason Mraz and Bachelorette star Charity Lawson stayed on top of the game for the night, with Mraz’s gig being dubbed the "best dance of the night so far" by Carrie Anne.

Alfonso Ribeiro was joined by his new co-host Julianne Hough to present the anticipated show for the rest of the season.

Former head judge Len Goodman was also honoured at Dancing With the Stars by renaming its Mirrorball Trophy after the late star.

Goodman called time on his stint at the dancing competition at the end of the last season, before losing his battle to bone cancer earlier this year.

Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba returned to the judges’ panel, with Goodman’s seat left unfilled indefinitely.

Marvel star Xochil Gomez, Grammy winner Jason Mraz, Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix were among the high-profile cast to compete on the show.