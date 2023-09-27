Pierce Brosnan reminisces good old times on wife’s 60th birthday

Pierce Brosnan pens a sweet note for his wife on her 60th birthday

Pierce Brosnan dedicated a sweet note to his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan on the occasion of her 60th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the James Bond star became nostalgic and recalled the time when he met the love of his life in the city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.



“Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas,” he wrote.

The 70-year-old Irish actor gifted his wife a bouquet of 60 red roses as a heartfelt gesture.



Pierce and Keely got married in Ireland in 2001 and share two sons Dylan, 26 and Paris, 22.

The couple who have been happily married for years, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in August.



To mark the auspicious occasion, the Out-Laws actor’s wife shared beautiful pictures from their nuptials in Ireland on Instagram.

"Happy Anniversary Pierce Brosnan. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life," she wrote.