Taylor Swift spotted at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game amid romance rumours

Taylor Swift was seen attending Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game with his mother, Donna Kelce, backing up the fling rumours about the two.



Swift wore a red-and-white zip-up jacket over a plain white shirt to represent the squad.

She finished the look with straight, down-do hair and her trademark red lip colour in full view.



Swift, who appears to be in her WAGS phase, was spotted supporting her reported beau beside the athlete's proud mother, who was sporting her son's number on a Chiefs shirt.

Since the Super Bowl champion revealed that he attempted and failed to offer Swift his number at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Mo., in July, the "Blank Space" singer and Travis, both 33, have sparked relationship speculations.

This week, the well-known tight end disclosed that he had extended an invitation to the pop icon to watch one of his games.

“I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock a stage at Arrowhead and we can see which ones a little more lit,'” he said, as per Page Six

“We’ll see what happens in the near future.”