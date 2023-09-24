Acosta and Boupendza star in FC Cincinnati's commanding 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. Twitter

FC Cincinnati added another impressive victory to their home record with a resounding 3-0 win over Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) showdown.



The tone for FC Cincinnati's victory was set early in the match by Alvaro Barreal. In the opening minute of first-half stoppage time, Barreal showcased his skill with a precision right-footed free-kick that found the top right corner of the goal.

Building on their lead, Aaron Boupendza wasted no time, doubling the home team's advantage just five minutes into the second half.

Luciano Acosta played a pivotal role, providing the assist for Boupendza's goal and later adding his name to the scoresheet in the 78th minute, courtesy of an Obinna Nwobodo assist during a breakaway.

Despite an early opportunity for Charlotte FC as Andrew Privett's header missed the target in the third minute, FC Cincinnati maintained control. While Boupendza missed a header opportunity shortly thereafter, he redeemed himself by setting up Acosta for an on-target shot in the 16th minute.

Charlotte FC's goalkeeper, Kristijan Kahlina, made a pair of crucial saves in the first half to keep the scoreline level. However, Charlotte FC struggled to generate a shot on target throughout the match, ultimately being outshot by FC Cincinnati with a tally of 20 to 9.

This victory further solidifies FC Cincinnati's position as the leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference. It comes after a brief period where they faced one loss and two draws in their last three matches following their win over Atlanta United on August 30.

On the flip side, Charlotte FC's dreams of securing a playoff spot were dealt a severe blow with this defeat. Their recent form of 0-1-4 in the past five matches has put their postseason aspirations in jeopardy.