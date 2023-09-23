Hugh Jackman spends quality time with Hollywood friends amid Deborra-Lee-Furness divorce: Photo

Hugh Jackman has recently been spending time with his friends in Hollywood after the spilt from wife Deborra-Lee Furness.



In a photo shared to Instagram by Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on Friday, the Wolverine star could be seen smiling as he relished a meal with co-star Ryan Reynolds and Shawn.

In the caption, Shawn wrote, “Three amigos waiting to shoot again.”

The photo came days after Hugh was spotted enjoying a walk with Ryan in New York.

For the unversed, Hugh and Deborra made an announcement last week that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement shared by PEOPLE magazine, they said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The statement read, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

In the end, they added, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Meanwhile, the former couple share two children, Oscar 23 and Ava 18.