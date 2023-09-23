Kareena Kapoor expresses gratitude as Jaane Jaan trends on Netflix

Kareena Kapoor feels grateful as her film Jaane Jaan trends on Netflix

Kareena Kapoor has expressed her gratitude as her Netflix debut film, Jaane Jaan is trending on the OTT platform.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva dropped a picture, showing her film trending on number 01 spot in the list of movies in India.

"Thank you for the love," wrote the 43-year-old for her fans and well-wishers.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, the actress admitted that now her main focus is to perform distinct characters.

"I love playing these characters (Rupa from Laal Singh Chaddha and Maya D'Souza from Jaane Jaan). Like I said, now it's no more about the stardom. I don't want to do stardom anymore. I want to do characters," the actress added.



She further said, "I've always wanted to be in front of the camera and be known as an actor. That has also been a top priority, always."



Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Keigo Higashino.



The movie also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside the B-town diva.