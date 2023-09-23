Has Margot Robbie teased the 'Barbie' sequel?

Margot Robbie has revealed high hopes for a potential Barbie sequel, even though fans may be holding their breath to the news. According to rumours, the actress has no plans to return for a prospective Barbie 2 in the lead role.



According to a recent claim from RadarOnline.com, the two-time Oscar nominee is more than willing to let her co-star, Ryan Gosling, take the lead in the rumoured new movie concentrating on his lovesick character because it's highly improbable that another movie will be made around her character.

"Everybody at the studio is talking about making a Ken movie, while the idea of building another movie around Margot as Barbie is pretty much off the table," an insider tells the outlet.

It is reported that Margot Robbie has accepted that the story is the most important thing to her.

However, the movie director Greta Gerwig, who directed the comedy from a screenplay and co-written it with her husband Noah Baumbach, intentionally didn't centre the story around a single Barbie.

Robbie doesn't anticipate returning for the follow-up, but Warner Bros. executives may still give her a mint to entice her to return.

"The 'Barbie' movie ended with Margot's Barbie becoming a real woman," the insider explains. "A follow-up to that journey isn't needed. There's plenty of room for Ryan to do a full-blown Ken movie, which Margot will be involved with behind the scenes."