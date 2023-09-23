Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny pick front row seats for romance at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attended the Gucci Ancora show together at the Milan Fashion Week show, sitting side by side.
The Grammy winner dressed for the runway show in a white button-down shirt, blue trousers, black boots, and a tan beanie.
Kendall chose a khaki trench coat and finished off her ensemble with maroon shoulder purse and closed-toe heels. The musician and model both wore black sunglasses, which served as a unifying feature of their outfits.
Their most recent outing together comes little over a week after they were photographed having a date at Carbone in New York City on September 13.
The first romance allegations about Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, started when they were spotted dining together earlier this year while out with friends.
Since then, they have been pictured together on a number of occasions, including gatherings, basketball matches, and now, events during fashion week.
