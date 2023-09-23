Three US cities and Caribbean nations to co-host biggest ever 2024 T20 World Cup

The Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados will be one of the host venues for next year's T20 World Cup where West Indies will be looking for a record third title. AFP/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that seven Caribbean countries will co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago have been named as the venues for this cricketing extravaganza.

The tournament, scheduled from June 4 to June 30, will also mark the first time a major ICC event will be held in the United States, with matches taking place in its three cities -- New York, Florida, and Texas.

The ICC's decision to select these locations comes after awarding the hosting rights to the West Indies and the United States in November 2021. A total of 55 matches will be played across these ten venues, making it the "biggest" T20 World Cup ever, according to ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.

Interestingly, the absence of Jamaica from the list has raised eyebrows. Jamaica, known for its iconic Sabina Park ground in the capital Kingston, boasts the largest cricket-playing population in the Caribbean. However, it did not submit a bid to host the tournament.

Courtney Francis, chief executive officer of the Jamaican Cricket Association, explained that the government's decision not to participate was a key factor. He said that the government determined the feasibility of hosting matches due to financial responsibilities, including bid fees and infrastructure repairs.

Despite Jamaica's omission, Cricket West Indies is eager to showcase the Caribbean's ability to host major ICC events.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, expressed excitement about promoting the region to the world for tourism and economic development, while also giving the West Indies men's team a home advantage in their pursuit of a record third T20 World Cup title.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams, with England as the current T20 world champions.

The event's format will differ from the previous editions, with four groups of five teams each in the first round, followed by the Super 8s and knockout stages.

T20 World Cup 2024 Qualified Teams

USA (Hosts)

West Indies (Hosts)

Australia (T20 WC 2022)

England (T20 WC 2022)

India (T20 WC 2022)

Netherlands (T20 WC 2022)

New Zealand (T20 WC 2022)

Pakistan (T20 WC 2022)

South Africa (T20 WC 2022)

Sri Lanka (T20 WC 2022)

Bangladesh (ICC Ranking)

Afghanistan (ICC Ranking)

Ireland (Europe Qualifiers)

Scotland (Europe Qualifiers)

Papua New Guinea (East Asia-Pacific Qualifier)

T20 WC 2024 Venues