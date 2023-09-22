Knighthood: Princess Leonor of Spain combat-ready after acing tough military training

Spain's Princess Leonor holding a firearm during her military training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. — Spanish Royal Household

Royal Household of Spain announced that Princess Leonor of Spain has completed the period of basic military training, releasing photos dressed in her military fatigues while carrying an assault rifle and ammunition.

The cadets, who included Queen Letizia and King Felipe's 17-year-old daughter, Princess Leonor of Spain, participated in shooting drills, topographical excursions, and other activities during their training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

According to the Royal House, “In this phase of basic military training, the individual instruction of the combatant begins, moral and military training is given, and knowledge about weapons and equipment is imparted.”



The news of Leonor's training was followed by pictures of her holding a gun and swimming while wearing her military uniform.

Spain's Princess Leonor training in water at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. — Spanish Royal Household

It was revealed on Tuesday that Leonor and 560 other cadets had each received an officer's sabre.

According to the description of the ceremony, it is "significant for being the first in which recently admitted students participate" and "it symbolises the obtaining of their knighthood or lady cadet titles."

Last month, Leonor was dropped off at the General Military Academy to start her first year of military training by Queen Letizia, King Felipe, and Infanta Sofia.

The Princess of Asturias acknowledged through Hola that she was "a bit" anxious on the day of her arrival. He said, "Logically. You must have some anxiety."

At the 2023 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards in July, Leonor spoke about entering a new stage in her life.

In her remarks, the Princess, who graduated from UWC Atlantic in May, said, “I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. And, beyond my responsibility, I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our Armed Forces.”

She continued, “It is an important moment in my life and I feel very eager and convinced to continue learning and giving my best spirit to strengthen the values with which I have grown and that today our five awardees embody: respect for others, effort, excellence, search for knowledge, temperance, discipline, perseverance. Also, ability to perceive reality and live with the enthusiasm typical of my age.”