Return of kids to England’: Sophie Turner legal battle with Joe Jonas escalates

Sophie Turner has initiated legal action against her estranged spouse, Joe Jonas, with the aim of securing the return of their two daughters to England.
The Game of Thrones alum filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan court Thursday requesting to secure “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” the documents obtained by Page Six state.
Turner claims in the filing that the “wrongful retention” began Sept. 20.
Turner also claims she and the Jonas Brothers' band member agreed over Christmas 2022 that they would make their “forever home” England and would begin looking for schools for their older daughter, Willa.
“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the documents state.
