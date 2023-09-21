Jimmy Kimmel cancels ‘Strike Force Three’ with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert due to COVID

Jimmy Kimmel was scheduled to appear live in Las Vegas with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert for a Strike Force Three event.

The eagerly awaited program has been postponed owing to Kimmel's illness. The show was announced last week by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

Kimmel announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday that they will have to cancel the fundraiser event since he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show,” Kimmel wrote. “I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick.”

The TV personality added, “Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.”

The event—which was scheduled to include three of the five late-night talk show presenters from the Strike Force Five podcast—was earlier scheduled for September 23, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Along with John Oliver and Seth Meyers, the unemployed hosts founded the live show and the podcast that gave rise to the special event.

The hosts started the podcast as a means of earning money to pay their employees during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The hosts held a series of weekly private Zoom sessions to address the important problems surrounding work stoppages, during which Strike Force Five was formed.

“What happened instead was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations. Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers and Oliver invite you to listen in on their once-private chats on this all-new podcast,” a press release said when the show premiered last month.