Macron kisses Queen Camilla's hand as she arrives at Palace of Versailles with King Charles

King Charles III, his wife Queen Camilla, French President Macron and his wife Brigitte put on a united front as they arrived at the Palace of Versailles arrive for state banquet on Wednesday.

Soon after their cars entered the palace grounds a French military brass band welcomed them in style. A flurry of guests including Hugh Grant, Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba were all present for the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

Macron and Brigitte Macron greeted King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are in Paris on a three-day state visit to France. The French President kissed the Queen's hand as the four shared some words on the red carpet.

Cameramen shout out "Your Majesty" to try and get the 74-year-old monarch's attention against the backdrop of a French tricolore floating above the palace.



Drinks were poured for guests at the star-studded banquet ahead of a speech from King Charles. The long main table was covered in bouquets of pink and white flowers, candles, and glasses.

After their arrival Charles and Camilla went straight from the airport to the Arc de Triomphe where they met president Macron and his wife, where the King re-lit the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc before a minute's silence.

