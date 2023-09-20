VIDEO: Indonesian TikToker Lina Mukherjee charged for taking bite of pork after uttering Bismillah

Lina Mukherjee, an Indonesian woman who said Bismillah, a Muslim saying in Arabic, before eating pork was given a two-year prison sentence and a hefty fine by an Indonesian court, in a heavily criticised viral TikTok video.



Mukherjee was found guilty of "spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups" at a court on Tuesday in the South Sumatra city of Palembang, according to the verdict.

It came after a resident reported Mukherjee in March for the video, that amassed millions of views, in which she uttered a Muslim prayer that translates to "in the name of God", before consuming crispy pork skin.

Pork is forbidden under Islam, which is the dominant religion in Indonesia.

Mukherjee identifies as a Muslim and her actions were condemned by conservative groups including the country´s top Muslim clerical body, the Indonesian Ulema Council, which issued a ruling calling the video blasphemous.

She was also fined 250 million rupiah ($16,200) for which her jail term would be extended by three months if it was not paid.

This is the latest in a string of blasphemy cases in the country.

Last year Indonesian police arrested six people on charges of blasphemy over a bar chain´s free alcohol promotion for patrons named Mohammed.

Rights groups have long campaigned against the laws they say are frequently misused to target religious minorities.

Jakarta´s ex-governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, was jailed for nearly two years on controversial blasphemy charges in 2017.

Purnama, a Christian, was jailed for comments he made on the campaign trail during a re-election bid that saw him accused of insulting Islam.