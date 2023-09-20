Donald Trump is dead, 'I'm running for president', says post on Jr's hacked X account

Donald Trump with his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. in 2016 presidential election. — AFP

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former US president Donald Trump, is making headlines after a post on his X account announced his father was dead and he was now in the presidential race — the account on the microblogging website has reportedly been hacked on the face of it.

Donald Trump Jr's tweet about his father's death after his X account got hacked.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," read a tweet from Trump Jr.'s official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"I will be running for president in 2024."

Several Community Notes, a tool that enables users to fact-check posts or add crucial context to them in order to clear up misinformation, were posted in response to the tweet.

A series of humourous, sarcastic and concerning reactions followed this tweet.



