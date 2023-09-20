 
close
Wednesday September 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Donald Trump is dead, 'I'm running for president', says post on Jr's hacked X account

A series of humourous, sarcastic and concerning reactions followed Donald Trump Jr's tweet

By Web Desk
September 20, 2023
Donald Trump with his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. in 2016 presidential election. — AFP
Donald Trump with his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. in 2016 presidential election. — AFP

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former US president Donald Trump, is making headlines after a post on his X account announced his father was dead and he was now in the presidential race — the account on the microblogging website has reportedly been hacked on the face of it.

Donald Trump Jrs tweet about his fathers death after his X account got hacked.
Donald Trump Jr's tweet about his father's death after his X account got hacked.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," read a tweet from Trump Jr.'s official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

"I will be running for president in 2024."

Several Community Notes, a tool that enables users to fact-check posts or add crucial context to them in order to clear up misinformation, were posted in response to the tweet.

A series of humourous, sarcastic and concerning reactions followed this tweet.