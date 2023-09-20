Justin Timberlake roasts himself as he looks back at viral *NSYNC gaffe

Justin Timberlake took a trip down memory lane as he hilariously roasted himself for mispronouncing a word, which is now used as a viral meme.

In a TikTok video, the Mirrors musician stitched the video clip in which a user asks, “What’s a word that you mispronounced one time and it still haunts you to this day?”

The SexyBack singer quips with, “Uh… me.”





Before his solo career took off, Timberlake was part of the hit ’90s pop band, *NSYNC which also consisted of members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Timberlake sings the chorus of It’s Gonna be Me, the band’s 2000 hit, from album, No Strings Attached, in which he sings the word ‘me’ which sounds like ‘May.’

People on the internet have since used that clip as a popular meme to mark the beginning of the month of May with that song.

The band recently reunited at the MTV VMAs 2023 to present the Best Pop award, which was won by Taylor Swift, last week. The appearance brought back nostalgia for millennials after two decades.

After the appearance at VMAs, just 24 hours later the band announced a new track on the way called, Better Place, which will be releasing on September 29. The song will also be featured in the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie Trolls Band Together.