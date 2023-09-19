‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador arrested for DUI after fleeing in hit and run

Shannon Beador was arrested after drunkenly “fleeing the scene” from a hit-and-run in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday night.

Citing anonymous law enforcement sources, TMZ reported that the Real Housewives of Orange County star was under the influence when she drove her car into a residential property and fled.

The Newport Beach Police Department arrest report obtained by Page Six detailed that the 59-year old actress was arrested at 11:45 p.m. local time following an investigation of the incident.

After police investigation, Beador was booked for two misdemeanors: an alcohol-related DUI (driving under the influence) and hit-and-run.

The investigation also revealed that after an intoxicated Beador had clipped the residence, she “turned back onto the road and kept going before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street,” according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that she was acting like she was walking her beloved golden retriever, Archie, when police finally arrived after receiving a 911 call.

After having her car seized, the reality show star was cited and released from jail the next morning at 8:37 a.m on Sunday after paying a $2,500 bail and a promise to appear in court, according to Page Six.

Beador joined the Real Housewives cast in its 9th season in 2014 and has been a regular on the show since.

However, the past few months have been difficult for the Housewife, who has been “going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think she has been leaning on alcohol…” according to fellow Bravo star Jeff Lewis, particularly after her public breakup with boyfriend-of-three-years John Janssen.

On a recent episode of RHOC, co-star Gina Kirschenheiter remarked in a confessional that Beador needed professional help for drinking.

Beador’s lawyer, Mike Fell, told Page Six that Beador is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” for the incident.