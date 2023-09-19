Prince William makes big statement as he lands in New York's Newark Airport

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William arrived in New York for a two-day trip on Monday, saying "It’s so good to be back in United States."

The Prince of Wales was all smiles and in high spirits as he touched down New York's Newark Airport without his wife Kate Middleton , who's busy in the UK to carry out her royal duties.



In his first statement soon after landing in the US, the future British king said: "It’s so good to be back in United States. No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it’s only right we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists in New York City.



"80 years ago, the world came together in this great city to find a new way, through the UN, to solve our shared challenges.

"I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world. The challenge may feel huge, but as John F Kennedy taught us, we rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital."



William will hold talks with UN secretary general António Guterres during his whistle-stop visit to the US to celebrate the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists. The prince will also visit the Billion Oyster Project to learn more about the initiative which aims to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbour with the help of school children and volunteers.

William will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Tuesday where the 2023 finalists will be named and their projects showcased.