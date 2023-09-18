Russell Brand's father denounces sexual assault claims as 'vendetta' against comedian

Russell Brand previously opened up about his strange relationship with his father

Russell Brand’s father has spoken out in defense of the comedian after he was accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women.

Taking to his Facebook profile, Ron Brand slammed the “dark forces,” including the BBC for pursuing a “vendetta” against the disgraced actor.

Allegations against Brand were revealed in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, chronicling incidents between 2006 and 2013.

“Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta?” fumed Ron.

“With many struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 years ago take lead on BBC News?” he added.

Branding it the “Russell Brand Vendetta,” Ron compared his son to a “man who owns an orchard being accused of Stealing an Apple?”

The Bedtime Stories actor also denied the allegations, noting that though he had been “very, very promiscuous” in the past, the “relationships I had were absolutely always consensual.”

According to the Daily Mail, Brand’s wife Laura, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child, is also standing by her husband through the allegations.