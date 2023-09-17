Prince Harry, who was joined by wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games closing ceremony, appeared to snub the royal family in his heartfelt speech.

After the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal position in 2020, he was stripped of his HRH status and honorary military titles despite his decade of service in armed forces.

In his closing speech, Harry implied that one should not feel ‘lost’ without their uniform, in case they have to hang it up.

“A week ago, I stood here and told you about the significance of being able to wear your nations flag again,” Harry told the crowd. “So many of you have told me that hit you right here. For many of you the uniform you’ve been wearing this past week will give you a new story to tell. And for others it may give your old uniform new meaning.”

‘Hurt’ Prince Harry sends stern message to King Charles, Prince William in Invictus speech

He continued, “But I’m here to remind you that after all of this, you don’t need to rely on a uniform, nor should you feel lost without one. Because everything you need is already within you.”

When Queen Elizabeth died, Harry was not allowed to wear his military uniform at either at her funeral last year nor at King Charles Coronation in March this year. He wore a morning suit instead.

For this, Prince Harry will “never forgive” his father King Charles as he is “devastated” and “hurt” for losing his ranking, per royal expert Charlie Lankston.



In a way to honour his late grandma, Harry also gave a nod to the late Queen’s love for bagpipes as the played in the ceremony.