This is most underrated skill all successful people have: Harvard neuroscientist unlocks secret

Representational image from Unsplash.

Have you ever wondered how introverts can succeed in a world that often seems to favour extroverts?



Juliette Han, a Harvard neuroscientist and accomplished biotech executive, has a valuable piece of advice that could make all the difference.

As someone who identifies as an introvert herself, she understands the challenges of communication that introverts may face in their professional lives.

Juliette Han holds a PhD in neuroscience from Harvard University. She serves as a faculty member at Columbia Business School while also advising at Harvard Medical School.

Her insights into the 'most underrated' skill shared by nearly all successful individuals, particularly introverts, have the potential to transform your career.

So, what is this skill that can propel introverts to success?

According to Han, it's the ability to write clearly.

Yes, you read that right. The power to communicate effectively through the written word is a game-changer in any industry, boosting your confidence in interactions, whether it's through emails, public speaking, or even casual conversations.

Now, let's delve into Juliette Han's top advice for honing this invaluable skill:

1. Pick the Right Format for Your Message

Before you communicate an idea or request, consider the most suitable format to convey your information effectively. Whether it's a PowerPoint presentation for complex data, a detailed email for management decisions, or concise bullet points for focused information, tailoring your format is key.

2. Avoid Industry Jargon

Plain and simple language reigns supreme when articulating complex topics. Steer clear of jargon and industry acronyms. Take help from graphics and analogies to drive your point home.

3. Reduce the Effort Your Audience Needs to Put In

In a world inundated with emails and documents, make life easier for your recipients.

In the beginning of your email, remind them why you're reaching out.

Format your message for easy mobile reading, and highlight the action items.

Don't assume everyone has the same context. So, provide some essential information for the uninitiated.

4. Show Your Work

When dealing with contentious topics, like budget allocation or department restructuring, walk your readers through your thought process.

This approach builds trust and demonstrates your ability to handle complex decisions.

You may build trust by inviting feedback and making note of some concerns you receive in feedback.

5. Write with Precision

In all aspects of your job, precision is your ally. Check for typos and grammar errors.

Avoid unnecessary humour, and challenge yourself to be concise without compromising your message.

In essence, treat your words like a valuable currency that can lead you on the path to success.

Juliette Han's insights are a testament to the fact that you don't need to change your introverted nature to thrive professionally. By harnessing the power of clear writing, you can boost your confidence, enhance your communication skills, and excel in any field.