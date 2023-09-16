‘Uncomfortable’ Ali Fazal refused to shoot intimate scene on film set

Ali Fazal addresses the challenges he observes in the film industry

Ali Fazal has recalled an instance when he felt uncomfortable shooting an intimate scene in a movie.

The Mirzapur actor revealed that the intimate scene was suddenly introduced in the script without any prior discussion.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor said, "I remember there was an intimate scene between a man and a woman, the man being me in question, and it was randomly introduced. It was not in the script; it was not discussed."

The 36-year-old expressed his discomfort of performing an intimate scene as it was not a part of the movie.

"I come on set and boom there everybody's ready like everybody's been briefed. I am standing there and I said, I am not comfortable with it," Ali continued.

The Bollywood actor shared how he was being judged for saying no to shoot a scene just because he was a guy.

He said, "Now, for the first time I think on a set people weren't expecting a guy to say that. Why is it assumed that boys are always ready? Why is it assumed that I should be okay?"

"It was two things: it wasn't there, it was never discussed but third and foremost I was uncomfortable with the kind of choreography there was," concluded the actor.



On work front, the actor will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller film, Khufiya.