Rosh Hashnah 2023: Jews celebrate new year with shofar, sweet delicacies

Jews playing shofar on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. — Twitter @orenrosenfeld

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year which marks a month of important Jewish Holy days with many Jewish people observing it at their synagogues across the globe.

A traditional musical instrument built from a ram's horn, the shofar, was played by Rabbi Meir Moscowitz of Lubavitch Chabad to mark the start of Rosh Hashanah.

"This month and this day directs the year to come. So, it's a time of reflection, a time of reconnecting with God," Moscowitz said.



It is blown during Rosh Hashanah services and at the conclusion of Yom Kippur 10 days from this Friday. It is one of the main representations of the Jewish festival, which this year starts on the Jewish Sabbath.

"The shofar is our calling out to God and saying, 'God, this is a new year. We want to connect with you. We want that relationship,'" Moscowitz said.

Rosh Hashanah, according to Jews, commemorates the creation of mankind. This is a time for introspection and asking God to pardon one's misdeeds from the previous year. The Jewish calendar indicates that it normally occurs in September or October. The Jewish Sabbath begins on Friday night this year as well. Candles are often lit as a symbol of the home's light and harmony.

"It reminds us of our purpose in this world as it relates to our relationship with our creator," Moscowitz said.

Rosh Hashanah's main themes include prayer. Additionally, Jews have a 320-page prayer book that is only for two days of the new year starting at sunset on Friday.