Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s relationship won’t last long: reports

Timothée Chalamet is not disturbed by Kylie Jenner's famous family, the Kardashians, and will not allow himself to be "saddled down" by them.



Speaking of the heated new affair between the Wonka actor and the reality TV personality, a celebrity stylist predicts that it won't last long.

They publicly displayed their romance at the US Open after publicly confirming their relationship with an appearance at Beyoncé's concert.

“I can not imagine that this is long-term,” expert Amanda Sanders told The Sun. “In my opinion, he is young and this could be a fling.”

“I do not think the public takes the Kardashians seriously, even though they are good money-makers,” she said of Kylie’s extremely famous family.

“Timothée is not going to be saddled down by the Kardashians,” she claimed.

The analyst speculated that Kylie might be "trying to get away from her past image" by changing her sense of style and claimed that she is dating Timothée because of his "sophisticated" appearance.

“Perhaps she wants to get away from her Travis era,” she said of her ex Travis Scott, adding, "Compared to Kylie's former partners, Timothée is just so different.”



