Hunter Biden indictment: Donald Trump fires shots on Joe Biden

Former US president and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the stage after speaking during the South Dakota Republican Party's Monumental Leaders rally at the Ice Arena at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, September 8, 2023. — AFP

Just after Joe Biden became the first-ever President whose son was criminally charged by a US Court Thursday on keeping illegal firearms while addicted to substances, former commander-in-chief Donald Trump fired shots at the 80-year-old saying the gun charge the "only crime he did not commit", as both the leaders are in fierce competition for re-election.

While writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that the gun charge is "the only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden."

The 77-year-old also reiterated his unsubstantiated claims about the Department of Justice (DOJ) working on behalf of Joe Biden to block his path to the White House, calling the legal actions against him election interference and a witch hunt.

The criminally charged Trump is also facing four indictments in several cases that include instigating and provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6 2021 riots, paying hush money to an adult film star in 2016, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia.

Hunter Biden arrives for a toast during an official State Dinner in honour of India's Prime Minister at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023. — AFP

Writing subsequently on his social media, the Republican presidential hopeful called for "Democrats to stop interfering with our upcoming 2024 presidential election."

Earlier this week, Donald Trump's Republican Party in Congress announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden which the White House brushed aside calling it an "inquiry based on lies".



The charges against Hunter Biden were filed in the US District Court in Delaware after a plea deal failed in July.



According to an expert, while explaining the legal intricacies of whether the criminal-charged son of the US President would go to jail, he said in his opinion, Hunter Biden's not going to jail.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined by Hunter Biden, and Ashley Biden attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania on May 15, 2023, in Pennsylvania. — AFP

"This case is going to end up right where it’s supposed to be, with a plea agreement," Randy Zelin, professor of law at Cornell Law School, according to BBC.

It is anticipated that the legal troubles of Joe Biden's family will haunt him and dominate the circles around the country likely affecting his voting base as the presidential election of 2024 is scheduled to take place in November next year.

The investigation into Hunter's business dealings was ongoing for years and gained momentum when David Weiss, who was originally nominated by former US president Donald Trump, was elevated to the status of a special counsel in August.



Hunter Biden has been the target of attacks and allegations by Donald Trump and Republican allies, particularly regarding his activities in Ukraine and China, among other matters. Despite these claims, Hunter publicly discussed his struggles with drug addiction.