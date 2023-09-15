Tory Lanez denied bail Amidst pending appeal of conviction for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez's bail request rejected as he awaits conviction appeal.

Tory Lanez received an unfavorable ruling as LA Superior Court Judge David Herriford declined his request for bail.

Lanez, who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of fellow hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion, remains in custody.



During the court proceedings, Lanez appeared in handcuffs, dressed in orange prison attire and a black skull cap.

As the judge delivered the decision, Lanez made a muffled comment, which was not disclosed.

Judge Herriford based his decision on three key factors, explaining, "Your motion for bail will be denied."

First, Lanez's conviction for a violent felony weighed heavily against granting bail. Second, the rapper's history of violating court orders further diminished his chances of securing release.

Lastly, Lanez's status as a non-U.S. citizen heightened concerns about the risk of flight, adding another layer to the judge's decision.

With this latest development, Tory Lanez will remain in custody as he awaits the outcome of his appeal, casting a shadow over his music career amidst the ongoing legal battle stemming from the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

The conviction was linked to three gun felonies stemming from an incident in 2020 when Lanez allegedly shot fellow hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a heated dispute. Lanez had pleaded not guilty to all three charges.