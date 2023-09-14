Former US first lady Michelle Obama 'denims up' for Madrid's breezy summer

Michelle Obama wearing a denim dress in Madrid. — Twitter @hola

Michelle Obama was seen wearing stylish summer ensemble with denim and splashes of colour during her vacation in Spain, where she also spent time with her close friends.

Michelle was pictured wearing a denim dress with a lightweight cardigan and floral designs. A similar headband, a black handbag, and some sandals helped her complete the ensemble, making it ideal for a breezy summer day. She and her Majorca flatmate, Jaime Costos, were seen eating lunch together.

Michelle was spotted at the US Open earlier in August. If not the exact same denim outfit, it was at least quite comparable. She added a black cardigan and some platform sandals to the ensemble to make it a little more formal on that particular occasion, Hola reported.

Barack and Michelle Obama's attendance at the US Open

Barack and Michelle Obama went to the US Open to watch Coco Gauff play. "I had doubts about whether they were present. The Secret Service was in view. I wasn't sure if it was just Biden or just Biden. I was sure it was someone. Then I learned that Clinton might be arriving. I was unsure of who it was in detail. Therefore, I was unaware until after the game, " Gauff remarked.

She revealed that they sought her out after her match was over. “I haven’t soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I’m going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life. I went from being really upset after a win to, like, being really happy. So I’m glad I got to meet them. They gave me some good advice, too.” Gauff said that Michelle “said it’s good to speak up for myself. I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today.”





