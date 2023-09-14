Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes intimate relationship

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of Hollywood's most private couples, so it's no surprise that there is some uncertainty surrounding their marriage.

The pair fueled romance rumours since 2011 when they starred in The Place Beyond the Pines as a couple.

It is widely believed that the couple got married in 2016 after being together for five years. They had their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada, in 2014.

And, while the pair have become more open about their love in recent years, they are still wary about disclosing too much about their family life.

"My man and my kids are private," Mendes once told a fan on Instagram.

Eva Mendes confirms Ryan Gosling as her 'husband'

In November 2022, Mendes appeared to confirm her marriage status during an interview on Australia's Today show, when she referred to Gosling as her "husband." However, neither Gosling nor Mendes have explicitly confirmed their wedding date or location.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's children

The couple have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. They are notoriously private about their family life and keep their kids out of the spotlight.

Nevertheless, Mendes has spoken about her love for motherhood in interviews, saying that it is "the best job in the world."

Couple's shared interest

Gosling and Mendes share several interests, including acting, music, and philanthropy. They are both passionate about social justice and have supported several charitable causes over the years.

In addition to their acting careers, Mendes is also a successful businesswoman. She has her fashion line and is the creative director of a makeup line. Gosling is also a talented musician and has played in several bands.