Elon Musk dishes rare steamy details about ex Amber Heard from when they dated

Elon Musk’s new biography disclosed that hison-again, off-again ex girlfriend Amber Heard dressed up as a fictional game character for roleplay, which were subsequently re-confirmed on X (previously Twitter).

“She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome,” Musk posted on X (previously Twitter).

Musk’s eponymous biography, released on 12th September, revealed that Heard, once cosplayed character Mercy from the video game Overwatch.

The biography, written by Walter Isaacson, details how the Aquaman actress had once donned the Mercy cosplay after the Space X founder noted her resemblance to his favourite character from the game.

“So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could roleplay for him,” Isaacson detailed in an excerpt acquired by the Daily Mail.

To corroborate the rumours, the 52-year-old tech mogul shared a picture of Heard in the racy ensemble, consisting of a white bodysuit, a gold halo headpiece, suspenders, and mechanical wings. The picture, which was posted to X, appeared to be taken inside a room as Heard leers into the camera with smouldering eyes.

Musk and Heard dated on and off in 2017, following the Justice League star’s public divorce from Johnny Depp.

In the biography, Isaacson detailed that their split in 2018 was the “most hellacious period” in Musk’s life.

Heard, 37, also expressed her endless love and care for Musk in the biography, stating, “I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

However, Musk’s family and friends recently revealed to have hated Heard while they were dating.

Heard’s representatives have yet to comment on the Mercy cosplay reveal.